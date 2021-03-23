Sachin Waze used fake Aadhar card to book hotel room in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): The suspended Mumbai Police cop Sachin Waze, whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case allegedly used a fake Aadhar card while booking a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai, said National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources.



According to NIA sources, Waze booked a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai between February 16 to 20. He is also seen carrying 5 bags in the hotel in CCTV footage of the hotel.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

