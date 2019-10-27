Sacked BSF constable quits JJP

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who unsuccessfully contested the Haryana Assembly polls against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, resigned from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), saying its chief Dushyant Chautala betrayed the electors by extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The JJP contested the elections against the BJP and it won 10 seats. Dushyant who criticised the BJP during the elections has now cheated the people of Haryana by joining hands with the BJP," Yadav said, citing the reason for resigning from the JJP.

Khattar won from Karnal by defeating Congress candidate Tarlochan Singh with 45,188 votes. Yadav finished third with 3,175 votes. The JJP, which won 10 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, has extended support to the BJP after it failed to cross the majority mark. Yadav was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 after he posted a video complaining about the quality of food. vg/dpb