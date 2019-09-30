Sacked BSF trooper to now contest against Khattar

Yadav, who had on Sunday joined regional political outfit Indian National Lok Dal's breakaway faction, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, said that he would contest against Khattar from the Karnal Assembly constituency.

He termed unemployment a major issue in the state.

Dismissed from service after uploading on social media a video showing allegedly poor quality food served to them, Yadav had sought to contest against Modi in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate. However, the Election Commission had rejected his nomination papers.

