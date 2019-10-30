Sacrifice of Bengali labourers killed in J-K will not go in vain, Pak will be taught strong lesson: Babul Supriyo

New Delhi (India), October 30 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday condemned the killing of five labourers from West Bengal by terrorists in Kashmir and said that their sacrifice will not go in vain and India will teach "strong lessons" to Pakistan if it continues to resort to such ghastly acts.

"I condemn this ghastly and cowardly act of Pakistan which has become a terror hub of the world. India has retaliated against Pakistan in a very strong manner as we have seen in recent past. Their lives will not go in vain," Supriyo told ANI.

"They will be taught a very strong lesson for continuing to resort with such ghastly acts," he added.The BJP MP from West Bengal said that India and the international community have already condemned such acts of Pakistan and now the European Union MPs have directly blamed the neighbouring country for sponsoring terrorism in India."The European Union delegation which visited Kashmir also directly blamed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism," he said.The Minister of State for Environment also slammed the opposition parties for attacking the government on issues related to Jammu and Kashmir starting from terrorism to abrogation of Article 370."Entire country is fighting against terrorism. It is not about Congress, the BJP, the left or anyone else. But the language and political slugfest that opposition parties have started, it only gives Pakistan the publicity and impetus to corner the ruling party in India," he said.Calling the opposition's attack on the government "deplorable", Supriyo said that their language against the government at this point of time was "very sad"."If the opposition feels that the abrogation of Article 370 was a wrong decision, why don't they come out clean by saying that they would reverse the decision if they come to power. Let them come out and say," he said.Five labourers were killed and one got injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. All of them were from Murshidabad, West Bengal.The attack occurred on a day when a delegation of European Union parliamentarians was visiting Jammu and Kashmir to get a first-hand account of the situation there. (ANI)