SAD asks party activists to rush to dharna sites on Delhi borders

In an appeal issued here, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia appealed to all SAD and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers who had returned to Punjab in the last one week to go back to the dharna sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday called upon its party workers to rush to three dharna sites on Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP borders in larger numbers to boost the farmers' agitation.

"The central government is making attempts to crush the farmers agitation in connivance with the BJP-led government in Haryana. We must thwart their nefarious designs to silence the voice of our 'annadatas'. No sacrifice is too big to ensure a victory for farmers," the former Akali Minister said.

The SAD assured the agitating farmers that the party leadership would support them as and when requested by the farmer unions.

Majithia also denounced the "misuse" of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against farmer leaders and journalists. He said that the UAPA was framed for use against those challenging the unity and integrity of India but it should not be used to persecute anyone.

The Akali leader condemned what he called "crude attempts to suppress the agitation by letting loose lumpen elements on peaceful farmers at Ghazipur on Thursday". He said similar attempts were made at Singhu on Friday.

"It is extremely unfortunate in a democracy. Coercive steps like cutting off water and power supplies at dharna sites and preventing food from reaching the protesters will only strengthen their agitation," Majithia added.

--IANS

vg/tsb