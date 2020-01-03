SAD chief condemns attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

Chandigarh, Jan 3 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan by a mob led by the kidnappers of a minor Sikh girl, and threats to rename the holy town.

In a statement here, the SAD president said it was shocking that the local administration in Nankana Sahib remained a mute spectator to the violence unleashed by the mob which tried to gate crash into the gurdwara compound and indulged in inflammatory speeches.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is a despicable act and it is the Pakistan government's primary human, moral and constitutional duty to ensure the safety of Sikhs in the country," he said in a statement. Sukhbir said in the interest of justice, "the Pakistan government should also act against chief instigator Mohammad Hassan who was responsible for the abduction of minor Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, and who led the attack on the gurdwara today". "The attack was apparently perpetrated to liquidate the family of Jagjit whose father is a Granthi of the Gurdwara." Sukhbir said "it was also a matter of concern that the instigators of today's violence had made speeches demanding that the holy city names after the first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Dev ji - should be renamed Ghulam Ali Mustafa". Demanding quick and exemplary action against those who were targeting the Sikh community and disrespecting the Sikh religion, he said the entire Sikh world had been shaken by the heinous incident and the Pakistan government should take appropriate steps to reside the faith of the Sikhs in the rule of law.