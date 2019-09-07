SAD chief congratulates SOI for stellar win in PU students poll

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday, while congratulating Students Organisation of India (SOI) for registering a spectacular win in the Panjab University (PU) Students' Council election, said the win was indicative of the fact that the youth supported the development agenda of SAD.

Talking to media persons, the SAD president said the youths on the PU campus as well as the two major colleges in the city had given their 'fatwa' in favour of the SAD due to the work done by the party at all levels of the society.Stating that the youth formed the core strength of the SAD, Badal said youth leaders were being given full opportunity to grow in the party. He said the party would entrust more responsibility to youth in the coming days including grooming them as party spokespersons.He also said the SAD would continue to work for the cause of the youth and said even during the last SAD-BJP government, he had sanctioned Rs 6 crore for various infrastructure projects in PU including solar water heaters for hostels.Newly elected PU Students' Council president Chetan Chaudhary thanked the senior leadership and said the pro-youth policies of the SAD were a major reason for its stellar showing. He thanked YAD leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana and SOI president Parminder Singh Brar and assured to do his best for the welfare of the student community. (ANI)