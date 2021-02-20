SAD demands resignation of Punjab CM for failing to waive off farmer loans

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for failing to waive off farmer loans and stated that the lies and deceit of the Congress government had been unmasked.



These remarks came following the suicide of a father-son duo in Punjab's Dasuya town.

According to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the father-son duo had exposed the lies of Amarinder Singh who had taken a false oath in the name of the holy Gutka Sahib that he would waive off all farmer loans once elected to power.

"The suicide by the two farmers who owned only one acre of land proves that farmer loans have not been waived by the Congress government. In fact, the farmers have even pointed out that the Congress government is wrongly claiming that it has waived farmer loans. This is ground enough for registration of a criminal case against the Punjab Congress President whose party has cheated farmers by making false promises in its election manifesto," he added.

He further said that the hundreds of farmers had committed suicide during the last years of Congress rule after being distressed by the government's refusal to waive off their loans despite promising to do so.

"We will take this 'dhokebaaz' government to task in the forthcoming budget session of the Vidhan Sabha and force it to fulfill the promises made to farmers of the State," the SAD leader said.

The party also asked the central government to repeal the three agricultural laws, saying Jagtar Singh and Kirpal Singh had clearly stated in their suicide note that they were also taking this extreme step due to the agony caused by the centre's refusal to listen to the voice of the farming community.

"As many as 165 farmers have been martyred during these protests but even this figure is not sufficient to move the central government which is refusing to repeal the three agricultural laws," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

