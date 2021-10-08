SAD leader Cheema slams Congress over Sidhu's 'remarks' in video gone viral

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], October 9 (ANI): Targeting the Congress over Navjot Singh Sidhu's purported remarks in a video gone viral, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday accused the ruling party in the state of having "hatred for Dalits" and alleged that it had no real intention to empower the community.



Cheema told ANI that Punjab Congress chief Sidhu's "mindset has come out in open" through the video.

"Congress played the Dalit card by appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister but the real mindset of Congress is exposed through the video," he alleged.

In the video gone viral, Sidhu is purportedly making reference to Punjab Chief Minister and stating that if he had been allowed to lead (the government), it would have led to more success.

Sidhu, who was en route to Lakhimpur Kheri along with party workers and supporters, was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur on Thursday.

Channi was sworn in as Punjab chief minister last month after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned following an internal tussle in the party. (ANI)

