SAD leader demands apology from Harish Rawat for comparing PCC chief, 4 working presidents with Panj Pyaras

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 1 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljeet Singh Cheema on Tuesday objected to the remark of Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat comparing the PCC president and four working presidents with the Panj Pyaras of the Sikh community and sought an apology.



Cheema shared a video lashing out at Rawat, saying that such remarks are not a joke and hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community.

"It is very sad and disappointing that the Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has said that the meeting was chaired with 'Panj Pyare'. The 'Panj Pyaras' are respected and honoured in the Sikh Community. I would request Harish Rawat that is not at all a matter of joke, such remarks hurt the sentiments of the Sikh Community," Cheema said.

"He should withdraw the statement immediately, and the entire Congress should apologize to the entire Sikh community. A case should be registered against them for hurting the sentiments," he added.

He further accused the Congress of being anti-Sikh and hurting Sikh sentiments.

"The Congress has always been anti-Sikh and hurting Sikh sentiments. Statements made by Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat should be withdrawn immediately, and the entire Congress should apologize to the entire Sikh community," Cheema tweeted sharing the video.

This comes after Harish Rawat met Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with working presidents Pawan Goel, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh and later addressing media equated Sidhu and the four working presidents as 'Panj Pyaras'.

"It was my responsibility to discuss with the PCC chief, his team and 'Panj Pyare' (Navjot Singh Sidhu+ 4 working presidents). Sidhu has told me that the discussions over polls, organizational structure will be geared up... Rest assured, PCC is working," Rawat had told the media. (ANI)

