SAD meets Punjab Governor, urges to restore law and order situation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday requested Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to direct the state government to countermand the election at all places where nomination papers of opposition candidates had been rejected and asked him to intervene into the matter.



According to an official statement, a senior delegation of the SAD including Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mr Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, and Mr Surjit Singh Rakhra called on the Governor today and apprised him of the total collapse in the law and order machinery in the state and requested him to intervene to restore the rule of law.

The delegation informed Governor about the murderous attack on the SAD President and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at Jalalabad recently and apprised him that the state government was yet to proceed in the matter as per the complaint submitted by the SP, Security of the SAD President.

The statement further said that the delegation members said that the Governor could realize that when a Z plus protectee was not secure what would be the fate of the common man. It also requested the Governor to direct the government to take action against the Congress legislator and the latter's son as per the complaint filed by the SAD President's security detail.

The delegation also requested the Governor to direct the state government to take action against Congress goons who had resorted to violence at many places including Bhikhiwind where the residence of an SAD leader was attacked by armed assailants in the present on the local police.

The delegation members including Prof Chandumajra, Mr Grewal, Dr Cheema and Mr Rakhra also informed the Governor that the recent incidents of violence had the propensity to spoil the peace and communal harmony in the state and emergent action was needed to ensure this did not happen.

Later Mr Maheshinder Grewal told reporters that the party delegation had also brought the video put out by Congress legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in which he threatened the SAD President to the notice of the Governor. He said the delegation asked the Governor to direct the State gove4nrment to take action against Warring to ensure no one was allowed to take the law in his own hands.