Sad over loss of life in Uttarakhand disaster: Dalai Lama

Dharamsala, Feb 11 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to tell him that how sad he is about the loss of life, and also how concerned he is about those who are still missing, as a result of the recent glacial burst in Chamoli district.

He wrote, "I offer my condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and pray for them. I also pray for the safety and wellbeing of those who are still missing.

"I understand that both the Central and the state governments are engaged in rescue work and are doing their utmost to provide relief to people affected by this calamity. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation towards the relief and rescue efforts."

