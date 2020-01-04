SAD panel to visit MP, UP to provide help to Sikhs facing cases

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): A three-member Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) committee will visit Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to provide help to Sikhs who are allegedly facing "false cases".

The three-member SAD committee comprises of senior leaders S Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Prem Singh Chadumajra and Naresh Gujral.

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said in a press note that the party has decided to provide immediate help to the Sikhs facing serious problems in these states."Three senior SAD leaders Bhundar, Chandumajra, and Gujral will soon visit Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to help those Sikhs who are being targeted by the local administration for no fault of theirs," he said, adding that the party will provide every help to the Sikhs to counter the danger looming over their houses and livelihoods.He said that nine houses and around 200 acres of land belonging to Sikh families in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh was being 'snatched' by the local administration by terming it as property illegally encroached upon.Cheeema said "false cases" were slapped against 55 Sikh devotees who were participating in a nagar kirtan at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh."The SAD committee members will visit both places and take up cases of victims appropriately," Cheema said. (ANI)