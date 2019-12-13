SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, other party leaders perform 'seva' at Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders performed 'seva' (voluntary service) at the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) on Thursday.



Badal along with Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and other party leaders visited the Golden Temple as the party is all set to celebrate its 99th Foundation Day on December 14.

"The party members are willingly participating in the seva to mark the party's 99th Foundation Day," said party leader Daljeet Singh Cheema.

The party leaders polished shoes at the Golden Temple and washed utensils at the langar hall here as a part of the voluntary service. (ANI)

