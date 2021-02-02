SAD President's vehicle attacked by 'Congress goons' in Jalalabad, 3 suffers bullet injuries

Jalalabad (Punjab) [India], February 2 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle was attacked allegedly by police-backed Congress goons here in Jalalabad, when he had accompanied party candidates to file nomination for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.



Three party workers who jumped in to the president's rescue received bullet injuries, claimed the SAD.

Strongly condemning the "murderous" attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal and others accompanying him, the party has demanded Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation citing the complete breakdown in the law and order situation in the state.

In a statement here, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said: "There was a premeditated attempt on the SAD President's life and the Jalalabad police was complicit in this crime as it allowed the attackers a free run. A high-level judicial inquiry should be held into this attack under the supervision of the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court as the heinous act seems to be enjoy State patronage."

Asserting that democracy was being murdered in the State under Capt Amarinder Singh's leadership with criminals ruling the roost, Cheema said the Chief Minister had lost the moral right to continue on his post. "He should put in his papers immediately," the SAD leader asserted while accusing the Chief Minister of being directly responsible for disturbing the peace and communal harmony of the state.

Terming today's incident as the culmination of the "prevalent jungle law in the state in which mafias and goondas headed by Congressmen had taken over the state apparatus", he said: "The Chief Minister is not only helpless in front of these mafias but also seems to have directed the State police not to act against them."

The SAD leader also condemned the firing done by goons allegedly led by Congress legislator Raminder Awla's brother.

Dr Cheema said it was clear now that free and fair elections could not be held to the municipal bodies under these circumstances. "The State Election Commission has also utterly failed to rein in rogue Congress elements. The SAD demands immediate deployment of Paramilitary forces in the State saying the Punjab Police could not be trusted to do its duty. The Ferozepur SSP and all other police officials complicit in this crime should also be proceeded against immediately," he added.

The incident happened after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called an all-party meeting on February 2 to discuss the farmers' agitation against agricultural laws in the light of the recent developments in the national capital. (ANI)

