SAD slams Centre for not discussing farmers' issues in Parliament

"It is an excuse by the government. Parliament has been running for seven days. I have given an adjournment notice on all seven days to stop all other discussions and to consider that 550 farmers have died and are still dying," Harsimrat said."It is not just me but every party is giving an adjournment motion to discuss the farm laws as decided in an all-party meeting," she added.The government has been lying that no farmer has died in the farmer's protest. If they wanted to discuss the farmer issue, they would have accepted the adjournment motion, she alleged.The Shiromani Akali Dal has been protesting against the farm laws in the Parliment. (ANI)