SAD Spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa hits back at Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Sept 8 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) National Spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday hit back at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for trying to blame the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh bodies for not trying to organise a joint function dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

In an official statement, Sirsa said that Singh and his coterie are all out to scuttle the programs being organised at Gurudwara Ber Sahib on the pious occasion.He said that it is shocking that after repeated appeals to nominate members to the coordination committee as directed by the Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Capt. Amarinder Singh kept mum for all these days."Guru Hargobind Sahib has given the principle of Miri-Piri according to which Piri is considered supreme by virtue of its spiritual power and Miri cannot overrule it and the SGPC, DSGMC, Takht Sri Patna Sahib Committee, and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Committee symbolize Piri in this context. He said that these Sikh bodies have accordingly planned these functions at Gurudwara Ber Sahib and as a Sikh Chief Minister he should accept the principle of Miri Piri," he further added.Blaming the Chief Minister, he further said that he should desist from using his political power to organise Congress functions on this pious occasion which will give a wrong message about Sikh community throughout the world.He said that on one hand Sarna is hell-bent on stopping DSGMC from taking out Nagar Kirtan to Pakistan and now the Chief Minister has come out with a proposal of Congress functions in the garb of government functions. (ANI)