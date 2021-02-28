Sad that I cannot talk in Tamil, seek your forgiveness: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu

Vizhuppuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday apologised to people here for not speaking in Tamil which is one of the "oldest and sweetest" languages of India.



"I am sad that I cannot talk to you in Tamil that is one of the oldest and sweetest languages of India, I seek your forgiveness," said Shah while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Villupuram of the poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

He further stated, "Earlier, all announcements at railway stations in Tamil Nadu used to be in English. Now, the announcements are made in Tamil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

has made this change."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that he regrets not being able to learn the language.

Addressing 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the run-up to the programme, one listener Aparna Reddy asked him if there was something he missed out on during these long years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

"I thought about the question and felt that - it is a regret of sorts that I could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil. It is a beautiful language and popular across the world. Many people told me about the qualities of Tamil literature and the depths of Tamil poetry," the Prime Minister said.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)