SAD to contest Haryana Assembly polls in alliance with BJP

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest the upcoming Haryana assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and negotiations for seat-sharing are presently going on, said the party's Core Committee member and in-charge of Haryana Balwinder Singh Bhunder here on Friday.

"The members were briefed about the developments on the negotiations with the BJP in the meeting of the SAD Haryana unit. Also, the party leaders have taken feedback from the senior Haryana SAD leaders on the prospects of the party," said Bhunder after a meeting with the party's Haryana leaders.Bhunder expressed satisfaction over the recruitment drive going in the state in the meeting. He urged the party leaders to maximize the party membership as the last day of recruitment is fast approaching.Bhunder said that a huge congregation is being held to mark the 550th birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji at Kurukshetra on September 7, a place visited by eight gurus.He exhorted the SAD workers to mobilise the people to participate in the congregation through a door to door camping and by spreading the message of the Gurus to all towns and villages of Haryana.SAD national vice president Baldev Singh Kayampuri, president of the Haryana unit Sharanjit Singh Sotha and general secretary Sukhbir S Maandi, SAD legislator Balkor Singh, SGPC vice president Raghbir Singh Virk, and former SGPC member Bibi Kartar Kaur and party spokesperson Kanwaljit Singh were among those who participated in the meeting. (ANI)