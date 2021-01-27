Sad to see clashes in Delhi: British MP Dhesi

"Notable though the huge tractor parade today (on Wednesday) and ongoing months long struggle (largest protest currently in the world) have been peaceful and inspired so many struggling for an existence," he said in a tweet.

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) In reaction to the farmers' protest on Republic Day in Delhi, British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has said it was sad to see scenes of clashes between some protesters and police.

Earlier, Punjab-origin politician Dhesi had sent a letter, signed by over 100 MPs and Lords, to the UK Prime Minister on the ongoing farmers' protests, asking him to raise this matter with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi when they next liaise.

The farmers, who started their tractor parade much ahead of their scheduled timing, entered the national capital defying the agreement reached with the police and created multiple fronts at Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Gazipur and Tikri border. Some farmers armed with swords were also seen clashing with the police.

As soon as the farmers reached the ITO intersection and tried to move towards the Red Fort, many of the farmers clashed with the police personnel and attacked them with sticks and iron rods. The farmers also damaged several vehicles with their tractors.

