Sad to see senior leaders like Sharad Pawar being questioned: Salman Khurshid

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday said that questioning a veteran leader like NCP chief Sharad Pawar is saddening as he served the nation for a very long time.

"It is clear that if someone does wrong in the country then the person is accountable but questioning senior leader like Sharad Pawar, who has served the nation a lot and making a drama in front of the country by questioning him. I believe it is sad," Khurshid told ANI here.



The former foreign minister stated that Pawar is a veteran leader and knows how to handle the tough times.

"He will fight it and many people are behind him. It does not portray a nice picture of the country in front of the world," he added.

The ED on Monday had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud case against Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and 70 other officials of MSC Bank.

It is alleged that the bank had sanctioned several loans in a fraudulent way to workers and the directors of local co-operative sugar factories, spinning mills and other processing units, and also to the bank's then top executives. The scam is pegged at Rs 25, 000 crore. (ANI)

The former foreign minister stated that Pawar is a veteran leader and knows how to handle the tough times."He will fight it and many people are behind him. It does not portray a nice picture of the country in front of the world," he added.The ED on Monday had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud case against Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and 70 other officials of MSC Bank.It is alleged that the bank had sanctioned several loans in a fraudulent way to workers and the directors of local co-operative sugar factories, spinning mills and other processing units, and also to the bank's then top executives. The scam is pegged at Rs 25, 000 crore. (ANI)