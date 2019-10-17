SAD wants Pak to probe sabotage angle in Gurdwara Panja Sahib fire

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) feels that the fire at Pakistan's Gurdwara Panja Sahib on Thursday was an act of sabotage by Pakistani authorities.

"It should be probed whether there was a conspiracy behind the incident, whether the fire was intentionally set. The damage at this building at such time has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leader of the SAD.

He also appealed to the Gurdwara management and local administration to restore the hall that suffered damages in the incident."A major portion of one of the oldest buildings at Gurdwara Panja Sahib was damaged in the fire. I appeal to the Pakistan government, Gurdwara Management and local administration to quickly restore the building, as thousands of devotees will be visiting the place," Sirsa said."In addition, it should be probed whether there was a conspiracy behind the incident... whether the fire was intentionally set. The damage at this building at such time has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs," he added.Adnan Anjum Raja, the Assistant Commissioner of Hasan Abdal had informed on Thursday that the incident occurred when sparks from the ongoing welding work at the Gurudwara caused the blankets kept in the vicinity to catch fire.Restoration work is underway at the Panja Sahib ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, when Sikhs from all across the world would visit the Gurdwara on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. (ANI)