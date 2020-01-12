Sadanand Tanavade is new Goa BJP chief

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sadanand Tanavade is appointed as state party chief on Sunday.

The 54-year-old Tanavade will replace Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vinay Tendulkar, who has held the post from the past two consecutive terms (2012-2017 and 2017-2020).



BJP National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna had announced Tanavade as party's Goa chief during the workers' convention held in Panaji today.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, outgoing state unit president Tendulkar and other state cabinet ministers were present for the convention, which was attended by more than one thousand workers. (ANI)

