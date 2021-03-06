Sadananda Gowda flays six K'taka ministers for seeking restraining order

Bengaluru, March 6 (IANS) Disapproving six ministers' from Karnataka taking a legal recourse to restrain media houses from publishing any content that could be deemed defamatory, Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers, D. V. Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that taking such actions under present circumstances only adds to the confusion.

Half a dozen ministers approached after two RTI activists in the state, Dinesh Kallahalli and Rajashekhar Mulali had claimed that they have 'explosive content' with them and it will be released when time is ripe.

Along with media houses, Agriculture minister, B. C. Patil has made Mulali one of the respondents in his petition.

Activist Kallahalli released a CD early this week, in which Belagavi district's satrap, Ramesh Jarakiholi was allegedly seen in compromising position with a woman. After the CD's release, Jarakiholi was forced to quit the state cabinet on Wednesday.

Reacting to Karnataka ministers approaching Bengaluru court, Gowda said that in his personal opinion is that taking such a step at this juncture is unnecessary. "This confusion could have been avoided had it been handled properly by individuals," he added.

"At times like this, such actions will only lead to more speculation and rumours at the grassroot level. Yes, I agree that all those in public life have to fear reputation being maligned by rivals, but this is not the way to protect it," he said.

In response to a question, the union minister added that certainly release of a CD in public domain has embarrassed the BJP and even the party high command had sought a detailed report on it.

"From my side I have already given it to them. There are instances that we have seen CDs making an impact in some cases. I also agree that technology has gone so far that anything can be morphed or twisted. I do not say that all that has happened is twisted. Investigation must be allowed to take its own course," he argued.

According to him, giving importance to morality is the responsibility of every citizen. "It is not right to get political mileage out of such incidents. This causes inconvenience to administration also," he said.

