Sadananda Gowda lays foundation stone for HPG second Stage Plant at BCPL in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda laid the foundation stone for HPG second Stage Plant at Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) Lepetkata in Dibrugarh on Thursday in presence of Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion were Lok Sabha MP Topon Gogoi, MLA Terosh Gowalla among others.A press release from BCPL said, "The proposal for setting up a Butene-1 and second Stage Hydrogenation of Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) plant at Lepetkata at a cost of Rs. 386 Crore, has been approved by Government of India.""In the first phase, BCPL shall set-up an HPG 2nd Stage plant at a cost of Rs. 125.99 crore. This project having the capacity of 52,000 TPA will produce a value-added product which can be blended with motor spirit," the release said.The release further said that BCPL was commissioned on January 2, 2016 at a cost of Rs. 9,965 crore and was dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister, on February 5, 2016. The plant was stabilized within 8 months of commissioning and achieved full capacity operation during 2018-19.In the current financial year also, the plant is operating at above 100% capacity. Company has made remarkable progress in the last fiscal, achieving its maiden profit and is witnessing a consistent increase in its market share of Polymer, the release said."BCPL is a mega petrochemical project on which rests the hopes and aspirations of the people of Assam. The plant employs around 700 permanent employees and additionally around 2600 manpower under contract are working inside the petrochemical complex," it said."BCPL has not only generated direct and indirect employment but more importantly, the project has also brought a positive change in the industrial climate of Assam. Huge numbers of local people were employed in the project during the construction stage and many of them are still working in the complex," it added. (ANI)