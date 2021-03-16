Sadananda Gowda to inaugurate 11th edition of India Chem-2021 on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, will on Wednesday, inaugurate the 11th edition of India Chem-2021.



"India Chem is one of the largest composite events of the chemical and petrochemical sector in the Asia-Pacific Region. Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in association with FICCI, is organising the 11th edition of India Chem- 2021 during March 17-19th in New Delhi," read a release by the ministry.

During the India Chem-2021, events such as Global CEOs Round Table, Conclave on Global Chemical Industry: Special focus on Specialty Chemicals, Conclave on Global Petrochemical Industry in collaboration with GCC, Conclave on Global Agrochemical Industry, Capital Goods, Plant Machinery, Pumps and Valves and Processes Roundtable will be organised.

On Friday, three bilateral events namely (i) India-Japan Chemical and Petrochemical Forum (ii) India-EU Chemical and Petrochemical Forum and (iii) India-US Chemical and Petrochemical Forum will be organized with the objective to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities in the sector. (ANI)

India Chem-2021 with the theme of 'India: Global Manufacturing Hub for Chemicals and Petrochemicals' will showcase "tremendous" potential and supportive government policy for sustainable growth in the sector and provide a platform for domestic and international investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances.

This mega event will highlight the investment potential in Indian Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry especially in Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIRs) to transform India into a global manufacturing hub, stated the release. (ANI)

