Saddened by 'Bihari Gunda' comment, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday condemned TMC MP Mohua Moitra for reportedly using the word 'Bihari Gunda' against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey and said that one must refrain from making such comments.



Speaking to media persons, the RJD leader said, "It is saddening if someone has said such a thing. One must refrain from making such comments. I can only condemn if anybody makes such a remark."

"Bihar is the mother of democracy and the state has a glorious past and its contributions towards nation building remain unparalleled," he said.

On being asked that RJD should break ties with TMC over the comment, Yadav said, "This is not a statement of TMC or Mamata Banerjee. It is an individual's comment."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had called him a "Bihari Gunda" during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Wednesday.

Dubey, the MP from Jharkhand's Godda took to Twitter to say that Moitra's "abusive language" has brought out into the open TMC's hatred towards North Indians, especially Hindi speaking people.

"Trinamool Congress has abused the entire Hindi speaking people along with Bihar by using the word Bihari Gunda. Mamata Banerjee ji, this abuse by TMC MP Mahua Moitra has brought your party's hatred towards North Indians and especially Hindi speaking people in front of the country," Dubey tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Moitra too took to Twitter to say: "Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling. IT meeting did not happen because NO quorum - members did not attend. How can I call someone a name who was not even present!! Check attendance sheet!" she tweeted.

In absence of the quorum, today's meeting of the 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to discuss the Pegasus snooping case with ministry officials was not held.

"After a heated debate on Bihari Gunde, the meeting was postponed due to lack of quorum," a member of the committee told ANI. (ANI)

