Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties rakhi to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied rakhi to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Thursday.

"I have received her continuous love as a sister and we never felt that we are from different families. I appreciate her determination towards the country's growth and I wish her all support and love for the future," Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told ANI.

Sharing a message on Twitter, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti wrote, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I tied Raksha Sutra to Bhaiji Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. With the efforts of Bhai Naqviji, the law (Triple Talaq) that provides social security to Muslim sisters has also become a special occasion for this year's Raksha Bandhan. It is my wish that you should always be on your way to the cause of the nation."The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, was passed in Parliament on July 30 and it subsequently got the nod from President Ram Nath Kovind making it a law.Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "I wish our country a very Happy Independence Day, and this day has brought a new morning for India of which every Indian is proud of. Talking about the prosperity of the country he said if Modiji is here then everything is possible and the decisions taken by the government in the future will be for the betterment of the country and the people."Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told ANI, "Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has helped me since the time I have entered into politics. I'm fortunate to have a brother like him and both of us will work for the country's growth together and take Modiji's vision for the country forward." (ANI)