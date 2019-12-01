Sadhvi Ritambhara hails Khattar's decision to introduce Gita lessons in Haryana schools

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Hindu political activist Sadhvi Ritambhara on Sunday hailed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's decision to introduce Gita lessons in the curriculum of schools in the state.



"We have also said that Gita shlokas should be included in school curriculums. It could be in the form of a summary of Gita as well. Gita is about life," the Sadhvi said.

Earlier today, Khattar said that the government will introduce Bhagwat Gita lessons in Haryana schools to teach students good values. He said that Gita is the essence of life and is not connected to any one religion. (ANI)

