Safari chic with Shantanu & Nikhil



The collection was launched through a video presentation at the joint phygital fashion week by FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week on Day 1.

The designers reveal that the collection is inspired by the notion of "celebration on the move, with earthy tones and unconventional silhouettes".

The line comprises of asymmetric kurtas and cropped jacket shirts for women; open cut sherwanis and structured shirts with Nehruvian details for men, alongside casual-chic elements of T-shirts, sneakers and shorts, the brand offers a sartorial choice for our uber-cool millennial customers.