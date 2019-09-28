Safari officials cultivate maize, millet in 10 acres land for animal welfare

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Lion and tiger safari officials of Shivamogga cultivated grass, maize and millet on ten acres of land in a Safari park in order to save money.

The initiative was taken to save money and use it for animal welfare. This is a unique initiation called fodder plot at Safari.



"This park has more than 150 herbivores and every day nearly one ton of grass is required. To save money we have cultivated grass in ten acres land and crops like Napier, millets, maize, ragi, horse gram are grown here. Earlier this land was covered with parthenium and we converted it to grassland," assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Mukund Chandra told ANI.

"After cultivating our own items we save approximately one lakh rupees every month," he added. (ANI)

