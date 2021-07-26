Safe drinking water provided to over 10K arsenic-hit habitations

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The government has been able to provide safe drinking water to arsenic-affected habitations across six states, the Parliament was told on Monday.

Of the total 10,961 habitations, Assam has 3,026, Bihar 472, Jharkhand five, Punjab 317, Uttar Pradesh 668 and West Bengal has 6,473 habitations, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question by BJP member Neeraj Shekhar.