S.Africa approves use of China's Sinovac Covid vaccine

Johannesburg, July 4 (IANS) The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Saturday announced that it had authorized the use of the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

The latest vaccine approval was based on the "safety, quality and efficacy data" submitted to the regulator between March 22 and June 22, it said in a statement, Xinhua reported.