  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. S.Africa to give free access to national parks in Nov

S.Africa to give free access to national parks in Nov

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 28th, 2021, 15:00:11hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Johannesburg, Oct 28 (IANS) The managing body of South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that annual National Parks Week will be held on November 22-28 to give citizens free access to most of its parks.

SANParks traditionally hosted the week-long event in September to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa's natural, cultural and historical heritage and a deeper appreciation of biodiversity, reports Xinhua news agency.

It however, announced the postponement in September due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africa has 19 national parks.

Since the free access week started in 2006, over 591,000 South Africans have been afforded the opportunity to enter national parks, according to SANParks.

--IANS

ksk/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features