S.Africa to introduce huge discounts to encourage local travel

The SAT, a national tourism agency responsible for marketing South Africa as a destination internationally and domestically, said travellers will get up to 50 per cent discount in various parts of the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Johannesburg, Aug 29 (IANS) South Africa Tourism (SAT) has launched the 2021 'Sho't Left Travel Week' during which tourists are given huge discounts to encourage local travel to revive the sector.

"Through Sho't Left Travel Week, which will commence from September 6 to 12, we call upon South Africans to book these massively discounted packages," said SAT acting CEO Sthembiso Dlamini.

"As the country begins to open up, the appetite for domestic travel must be reignited and South Africans should be encouraged to travel their country.

"The month of September is known as Tourism Month, alongside Heritage Month and Public Service Month," she said.

The Director General of the Department of Tourism Nkhumeleni Victor Tharage said they have measures in place like Covid-19 protocols and discounts to reignite local tourism.