S.Africa to seek opportunities on BRICS Business Forum

On Friday, Busi Mabuza, chairperson of the Chairperson of the South African chapter of the BRICS Business Council, said the country intended to use the opportunity presented by the BRICS Business Forum to showcase new possibilities and opportunities within the regions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Johannesburg, Aug 14 (IANS) South Africa would use the the BRICS Business Forum to showcase what the country can offer, improve confidence and attract investment, said an official.

"In an environment where sentiment globally is bearish, when the pause button is pressed by many investors, we want to make sure that opportunities in BRICS stand out," she said.

India will host the BRICS Business Forum virtually on August 16-18.

Mabuza said she will go with captains of industry from various sectors to lure investors into the country.

She explained that in the Forum they want to identify challenges and opportunities to ensure greater economic, trade and investment ties amongst the BRICS countries.

Mabuza expressed confidence in BRICS countries' capability to drive economic development amongst those countries.

"There is a consensus amongst our partners that there are opportunities in our economies to unlock growth and allow for development.

"Our conviction is that we have to massively mobilise all the resources at our disposal and accelerate economic activities that will put the BRICS economies on a journey towards a sustainable recovery trajectory," she said.

