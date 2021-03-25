S.African Prez to appear before state capture inquiry

In an announcement on Wednesday, Commission Chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Ramaphosa would appear before the inquiry wearing his current African National Congress (ANC) cap and in his capacity as the current head of state and former Deputy President during the Jacob Zuma regime, Xinhua news agency.

Johannesburg, March 25 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa would appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture (Zondo Commission) in April, it was announced.

Ramaphosa will appear on April 22 and 23 and again on April 28 and 29.

Zondo said Ramaphosa had indicated that he would be available when asked to come.

"On April 22 and 23, those dates are provided for the ruling party, the ANC," said Zondo.

"I understand President Ramaphosa will testify representing the ANC, but I have indicated that from the Commission's side, the President will have to testify as President of the country and former Deputy President.

"April 28 and 29, that is when President Ramaphosa will be testifying in his capacity as president of the country," the Commission's Chair added.

The Commission is probing allegations of looting and corruption which resulted in billions being stolen during Zuma's tenure as President.

A number of senior officials including Zuma, his former cabinet members and CEO's of state-owned entities have been implicated.

Meanwhile, the Commission was taking legal actions against Zuma after he refused to appear before it and respond to allegations made against him by more than 34 witnesses.

The case regarding this would be heard Thursday this week.

--IANS

ksk/