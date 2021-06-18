S.African State Capture Inquiry requests 3-month extension

Johannesburg, June 18 (IANS) South Africa's State Capture Inquiry said it will request the Gauteng High Court to extend the Commission, which is probing allegations of looting and corruption which resulted in billions being stolen during Jacob Zuma's tenure as President, for three months in order to conclude its work in September.

Chairperson of the Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Thursday they still need to hear the evidence from six witnesses before completing hearings, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I will not end the work of the commission in an irresponsible manner," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa who appeared before the inquiry last month would testify again before wrapping up the work.

The commission still wants Zuma to testify after he refused to do so early this year. His refusal forced the inquiry to approach courts.

A number of senior officials including Zuma, his former cabinet members and CEO's of state-owned entities have been implicated.

