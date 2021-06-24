'S.African woman's claim of giving birth to 10 babies not true'

According to local media, Gosiame Sithole, 37, claimed that she gave birth to 10 babies on June 7 at a local hospital in Gauteng province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Johannesburg, June 24 (IANS) The South African woman who claimed of giving birth to 10 babies was not pregnant in the past months, the Gauteng provincial government alleged in a statement.

"The Gauteng provincial government conducted a thorough check with all hospitals in the province to establish the veracity or otherwise of reports," the statement issued on Wednesday said.

"None of the hospitals in the province, public and private, had any records of such birth at their facilities."

Sithole was taken to hospital on June 18 where several examinations were conducted.

"It has now been established by medical practitioners that Sithole did not give birth to any babies in recent times.

"It is also been established that she was not pregnant in recent times," Gauteng Provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said the government will continue providing medical, psychological and social support to the woman.

--IANS

ksk/