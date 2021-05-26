Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi police records statements of 8 eye-witnesses

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi police on Wednesday recorded statements of eight eye-witnesses in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

They were also interrogated regarding the involvement of Olympian Sushil Kumar in the murder of 23-year-old budding wrestler Sagar Dhankar.



Earlier, Delhi Police arrested four associates of Kumar from the Kanjhawala area of the national capital on Tuesday night in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, all were found to be the associates of Kumar.

"They, also active members of the Kala Asauda-Neeraj Bawana Gang, revealed the entire conspiracy and sequence of events of the murder of Sagar. NBW's were pending against them," the police had said.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them, Sagar, died during treatment.

On Sunday, Sushil was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay Bakkarwala, who was with him on a two-wheeler. (ANI)

