Sahaj Marg, heartfulness and yoga beacons of hope: PM Modi

"In today's world, there is a lot of emphasis on fast pace, people are short on time. In such times, through Sahaj Marg, you (Shri Ram Chandra Mission) are making a significant contribution in keeping people energetic and healthy," said Modi.

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Sahaj Marg, heartfulness and yoga are a beacon of hope for the world, in a valedictory address on the occasion of Shri Ram Chandra Mission completing 75 years.

He appreciated the fact that thousands of the mission's volunteers and trainers familiarise the world with the art of yoga and meditation.

Modi termed this endeavour as a huge service to mankind and appreciated Kamlesh Patel, guide of heartfulness.

He said the mission is inspiring the whole world and especially youth towards a healthy body and mind.

According to the mission, heartfulness is a set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised into teaching through the mission in 1945 in India.

--IANS

