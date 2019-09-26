Sahakar Nagar wall collapse: Fadnavis condoles kin, death toll mounts to 6

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday extended condolences to the families of those died in the Sahakar Nagar wall collapse incidence in Pune, Maharashtra.

Six people were killed in a wall collapse incident in Sahkar Nagar area on Wednesday while 150 houses were damaged after a sudden flow of water upstream hit the area with full swing.One other body was found by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in a vehicle in a canal near Sinhagad road on Thursday morning. Among the seven deceased, at least one is a child.Taking to Twitter Fadnavis paid condolences to the kin of those killed in the incident and said that the state government is providing all possible assistance needed."Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains. My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials and control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and Pune Municipal Corporation--PMC," Fadnavis tweeted.Fadnavis further stated that the state government is closely monitoring the dam discharge here."2 NDRF teams are deployed in Pune and 2 in Baramati. One more NDRF team is on way to Baramati. State Government is also closely monitoring the dam discharge," Fadnavis tweeted.School and colleges will remain shut in five Tehsils as death toll due to floods following heavy rains mounted to seven in Pune on Thursday.Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils for Thursday.On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra. (ANI)