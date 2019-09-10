Saharanpur: Ambedkar statue vandalised in Ghunna village by miscreants

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Tensions were on the boil in Ghunna village of Saharanpur on Tuesday after a statue of the father of Indian Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was allegedly decapitated overnight by miscreants.



The angry protesters from the Dalit community took to streets with sticks and weapons and police forces were present on the spot to control the crowd.

"I suspect that the statue has broken under a conspiracy by the villagers," said Manjeet Singh, a protester.

Currently, a fair is also underway in the village and the incident has vitiated the atmosphere in the area.

Police are investigating the incident and further details are awaited. (ANI)

