Saharanpur University renamed as Maa Shakumbhari University

Lucknow, Aug 20 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed the Saharanpur State University as Maa Shakumbhari University.

The Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill 2021 that provides for renaming the university was 'passed' in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Later Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, issued a statement saying that, "The ancient temple of Goddess Shakumbhari Devi is situated in Saharanpur district, which is one of the famous Shakti Peeths of India. The general public has an unwavering reverence for Maa Shakumbhari Devi. Dedicating the Saharanpur State University, established by the state government, to Maa Shakumbhari Devi, it was decided to name the said university after her name in accordance with the sentiments of the general public."