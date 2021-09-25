Sahota gets additional charge of Punjab DGP

Sahota, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Special DGP (Armed Police), posted in Jalandhar.

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) With Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, a 'loyalist' of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, proceeding on leave, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota was given the additional charge of state police chief on Saturday.

According to an official order, Sahota has been "given the additional charge of the DGP, Punjab, in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Dinkar Gupta".

Earlier, IAS officer Anirudh Tewari was appointed as the new Chief Secretary, replacing Vini Mahajan, who has now been posted as Special Chief Secretary.

Vini Mahajan is the wife of Dinkar Gupta.

