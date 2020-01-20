Saibaba birthplace row resolved: BJP

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid speculation that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has withdrawn his remark on the birthplace of the Shirdi saint Saibaba, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, here on Monday, the controversy was resolved amicably.

Shiv Sena MP from Shirdi, Sadashiv Lokhande, said the Chief Minister had withdrawn his statement. Vikhe-Patil said the agitation by the Shirdi residents had been withdrawn, but declined to reveal details.

However, there was no official word on the outcome of the meeting, Thackeray had convened with representatives of Shirdi town.

The residents had observed a 24-hour shutdown on Sunday in protest against Thackeray's remark that Pathri village in the Parbhani district was Saibaba's birthplace. Sri Sai Janmasthan Trust, Pathri, trustee Sanjay Bhusari reiterated the village (Pathri) was the birthplace and nobody could change this reality. Kamlakar Kote, one of the delegation members, said the Shirdi people had no objections to giving Rs 100 crore grant to Pathri, but it should not be accorded the status of Saibaba's birthplace, since the 19th century saint never revealed his name, birthplace and religion and was revered by all communities.