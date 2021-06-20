Saints in Haridwar practice Yoga on banks of Ganga ahead of International Day of Yoga

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, saints in Haridwar on Sunday practised yoga on the banks of the river Ganga.



Many saints in Haridwar believe that yoga is the means to get rid of all diseases.

"Yoga keeps us healthy. It has been practised for centuries. Be it the Covid pandemic or any other disease, yoga is the means to get rid of all of them," said Yoga Guru Anand Giri, International President of the Young India Sadhu Samaj.

International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated every year on June 21. This year's theme is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on physical and mental well-being.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6:30 am on all Doordarshan channels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address on the occasion at around 6:30 am.

Preparatory activities for the global event usually start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY every year.