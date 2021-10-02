Sajad Lone wants Farooq Abdullah to quit electoral politics

Srinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Sajad Lone, chairman of Peoples Conference (PC), said on Saturday that former chief minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah should quit electoral politics to consolidate Muslim votes.

Speaking to media at a party function during which senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Nizamuddin Bhat joined the PC, Sajad was asked to give his opinion about Dr Abdullah's statement that attempts are being made to split the Muslim votes in J&K. Lone said, "Farooq Abdullah should decide not to fight elections and support us so that votes are diverted to one side and do not get split".