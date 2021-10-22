Saket court dismisses JNU student Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in northeast Delhi violence case

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Saket court has dismissed Jawahar Lal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in a case related to alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The court while passing the order on October 22, observed, "A cursory and plain reading of the speech dated December 13, 2019, revealed that same is clearly on communal/divisive lines. In my view, the tone and tenor of the incendiary speech tend to have a debilitating effect upon public tranquility, peace and harmony of the society."

The Court also quoted Swami Vivekanand in its order, "We are what our thoughts have made us, so take care about what you think, Words are secondary, Thoughts live, they travel far".

Imam, arrested under charges of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sought bail from a local court in connection with a case relating to northeast Delhi violence in July. (ANI)

