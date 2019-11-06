Saket Court shut as lawyers protest enters 4th day

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Abstaining from work, lawyers continued to protest in Delhi for the fourth day on Wednesday and the Saket court was under lockdown for the third consecutive day, leaving litigants to suffer.

Mahavir Singh Sharma, President, Co-ordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations said lawyers practicing in all the district courts of Delhi would continue their strike and would abstain from work on Wednesday as well.

The Committee had on Tuesday called the massive protest by police personnel against Tis Hazari clashes "an attempt to shield senior officers who ordered firing on the lawyers in court premises".

Speaking to IANS over the phone, Sharma said: "The protest by the officers of Delhi Police at their headquarters at ITO and India Gate was nothing more than an attempt to shield their senior officers who were transferred pursuant to the High Court's order."